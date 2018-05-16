Restless Firmino eyes Champions League glory

REUTERS: Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino said he is enjoying the best season of his career at Anfield but remains "restless" ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev next week.

The 26-year-old Brazil international has netted 27 goals for Liverpool in all competitions so far this campaign and was recently rewarded with a new long-term contract.

"This year is my best year as a professional footballer... (but) I am still a little bit 'restless', as I always want more, to grow and grow even further," Firmino told UEFA.

"(It would be) a unique moment (to win the final). It's a very special trophy, because it's the Champions League.

"If we're fortunate enough to be able to win it, it will be a very emotional moment for me and the whole team."

Firmino has established himself as one of Europe's elite strikers, with his tally of 10 Champions League goals only bettered by Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Although I am a little bit annoyed, because (in general) I always want more and I am never satisfied," Firmino added.

"However, you cannot beat yourselves up about these things all the time and you must always keep moving forward.

"It is my first season in the Champions League and I am one of the leading scorers, alongside Cristiano and (Mohamed) Salah. I am pretty pleased and very happy with my performance and the entire team's performance."

Liverpool will look to end their six-year trophy drought when they face 12-time European champions and current holders Real Madrid on May 26.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)