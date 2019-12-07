Retired Olympic skater Kwan unscathed after auto collision

Two-time Olympic medallist Michelle Kwan was uninjured after an auto accident on Friday, when a mattress flew off of another vehicle causing a collision, according to her recounting of the bizarre incident.

The 39-year-old retired figure skater said on social media that she was driving on an interstate in South Carolina when the poorly secured mattress came off the car it was attached to, causing a second vehicle to collide with hers.

Kwan, who competed for the United States at the 1998 and 2002 Olympics, said the "coward" driver who caused the accident initially "pulled aside when they realized they caused a collision" but then sped away.

"Luckily the driver who hit me was paying attention and slammed on his breaks - he still hit me hard but grateful that it didn't throw me into oncoming traffic," Kwan wrote on Instagram, with a photo of her car's bashed-in bumper. "Thank God nobody was hurt - just felt very scared and now angry."

A household name in the United States during the height of her skating career, Kwan has taken a post working on former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

