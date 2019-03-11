Returning hero Zidane set to replace Solari at Madrid - reports

Sport

Returning hero Zidane set to replace Solari at Madrid - reports

Real Madrid will sack Santiago Solari and reappoint former coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday, according to multiple Spanish media reports.

FILE PHOTO - France 98 v FIFA 98 Selection
FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - France 98 v FIFA 98 Selection - U Arena Stadium, Nanterre, France - June 12, 2018 France 98’s Zinedine Zidane REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bookmark

MADRID: Real Madrid will sack Santiago Solari and reappoint former coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday, according to multiple Spanish media reports.

Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with Real before resigning in May last year.

Madrid's entire season has collapsed in the space of a week, with double Clasico defeats by Barcelona knocking them out of the Copa del Rey and leaving them 12 points adrift in La Liga. Real were also eliminated from the Champions League last Tuesday in the last 16 by Ajax Amsterdam.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark