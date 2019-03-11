Returning hero Zidane set to replace Solari at Madrid - reports

Real Madrid will sack Santiago Solari and reappoint former coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday, according to multiple Spanish media reports.

Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with Real before resigning in May last year.

Madrid's entire season has collapsed in the space of a week, with double Clasico defeats by Barcelona knocking them out of the Copa del Rey and leaving them 12 points adrift in La Liga. Real were also eliminated from the Champions League last Tuesday in the last 16 by Ajax Amsterdam.

