Reworded handball rules to be passed next week: Report

REUTERS: Football's rule-making body IFAB will clarify rules on handball next week by bringing in a new wording to reduce "grey areas", technical director David Elleray told the Times newspaper.

IFAB had discussed the matter in November 'with an agreement being reached on the necessity for a more precise and detailed wording for different types of handball offences".

The new wording is set to be passed at IFAB's meeting in Aberdeen on Mar 2.

"The new text will clarify those situations where players can expect contact with the arms to be penalised and where they can expect not to be penalised," Elleray told the Times.

Elleray's comments follow Manchester City's 3-2 Champions League win at Schalke on Wednesday where the video assistant referee awarded a penalty against Nicolas Otamendi though the City defender was attempting to get his arm out of the way.

"It will significantly reduce the grey areas around handball... we will be identifying those areas where non-deliberate contact will be penalised and when it won't be," Elleray added.

"There will still be a reference to deliberate handball - there's never been any discussion about getting rid of that, and any deliberate handball will be penalised in any situation."

