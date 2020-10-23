RFU reviewing England v Barbarians after COVID-19 protocol breach

REUTERS: The Rugby Football Union on Thursday is reviewing whether England's non-cap match against Barbarians can go ahead as scheduled on Sunday after several Barbarian players breached COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

On Wednesday, a number of Barbarian players left their hotel rooms without permission of the organisers.

The RFU said the players were separated from the rest of the group on their return to "protect its integrity" of the bubble.

"If sufficient new players with an appropriate testing history and who have been meeting the code of conduct standards can be to be brought into the Barbarians camp then the game will go ahead," RFU said in a statement.

