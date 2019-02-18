Ribery, Boateng out of Bayern squad for Liverpool match

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery and central defender Jerome Boateng will not be available for the Germans' Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Liverpool on Tuesday, coach Niko Kovac said.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery and central defender Jerome Boateng will not be available for the Germans' Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Liverpool on Tuesday, coach Niko Kovac said.

The pair were not included in the squad that left for England, with Ribery staying in Munich after becoming a father, and Boateng nursing a stomach virus, Kovac told reporters ahead of the team's departure.

Advertisement

The Bavarians will also have to wait until Tuesdays to determine whether winger Kingsley Coman will be able to play after picking up an ankle injury on Friday.

The Frenchman scored twice but was injured in the final stages of their 3-2 win at Augsburg.

"It has improved a bit but we have to wait longer," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told reporters. "We still have 36 hours until the game and a lot can happen. It is positive but we cannot says for sure (if he will play)."

The return leg in Munich is on March 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)