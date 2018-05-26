Ricciardo takes pole position with track record lap

Australian Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull on pole position for Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix in track record time on Saturday.

Ricciardo, in blistering form all week around the streets of the tiny Mediterranean principality, made sure of the top slot for his team's 250th race start with a quickest lap of one minute 10.810 seconds.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, last year's race winner, joined Ricciardo on the front row with world championship leader Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

