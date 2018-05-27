Ricciardo wins in Monaco on Red Bull's 250th start

Daniel Ricciardo kept calm and carried on to win a tense Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after power unit problems threatened to wreck his hopes of victory in Formula One's showcase race.

It was the first time the Australian had won from pole position, his first triumph in the Mediterranean principality he also calls home and a fitting celebration for the former champions' 250th start.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, last year's race winner, finished second to cut Lewis Hamilton's overall lead to 14 points after six of 21 rounds. Hamilton, the reigning world champion, was third for Mercedes.

