Rice calls for West Ham resurgence against Bournemouth

West Ham United must respond to their opening Premier League defeat by Liverpool with a good performance against Bournemouth on Saturday to restore their supporters' spirits, midfielder Declan Rice has said.

REUTERS: West Ham United must respond to their opening Premier League defeat by Liverpool with a good performance against Bournemouth on Saturday to restore their supporters' spirits, midfielder Declan Rice has said.

The 19-year-old was substituted off at half time as the London outfit fell to a dismal 4-0 loss at Anfield last weekend to slide to the bottom of the standings ahead of their first home fixture of the campaign.

Advertisement

"It's really important that we bounce back in a way that is pleasing for the home fans this Saturday against Bournemouth. We want to succeed this weekend and get our first three points on the table," Rice told the club's official website.

Rice also said that West Ham's significant investment in the transfer window, which saw the club sign 10 new players, warranted better results.

"It's really important for us to get a good result. The club has spent a lot of money this summer and the fans want to see a return on that investment. We want to do just that," he added.

"We want to win for them, go out there and impress, and get the three-points to kick-start our season."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)