Richarlison gives 10-man Everton 1-0 win at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 EVERTON 1

Jan 29: An early goal by Brazilian forward Richarlison gave 10-man Everton a 1-0 win at bottom team Huddersfield Town after the visitors had substitute Lucas Digne sent off in a dour Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Everton moved up to eighth on 33 points from 24 games while Huddersfield remained rooted to the foot of the table with 11 points after losing for the 10th time in their last 11 league games.

It was also a sour debut for Huddersfield's new manager Jan Siewert, who took over from German compatriot David Wagner last week after catching the Premier League side's eye as Borussia Dortmund's reserve team coach.

With chances few and far between, the contest was settled in the third minute when Richarlison scrambled the ball home past Jonas Lossl from close range after the home team's goalkeeper blocked the Brazilian's first attempt.

Following Digne's 66th-minute dismissal for a professional foul on Adama Diakhaby, Aaron Mooy went close to equalising but Everton keeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb save to keep out the Australian forward's free kick.

Pickford came to Everton's rescue again in the 79th minute when he clawed out an Elias Kachunga header as the visitors were forced to hang on in the closing stages.

