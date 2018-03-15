River Plate beat Boca to win Argentine Supercup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

River Plate scored a goal in each half to secure a 2-0 Argentine Supercup win over Boca Juniors in a showdown between the Buenos Aires rivals on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Martinez opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 17 minutes following a foul on Ignacio Fernandez and while Boca had several chances to equalize, Franco Armani simply refused to be beaten in the River goal.

River withstood the assault before their forwards took advantage with 20 minutes remaining when Ignacio Scocco finished off a fine move that once again involved Fernandez and Martinez.

The Supercup pits the winner of the Argentine Cup against the league champions but this was only the second time the country's biggest clubs have met in a domestic final as River avenged a 1976 top-flight title showdown defeat to Boca.

