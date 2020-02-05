River to play behind closed doors in Libertadores ban

River Plate must play their next two Copa Libertadores home games behind closed doors for their part in the violent fiasco that forced the postponement of the 2018 final, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Tuesday.

REUTERS: River Plate must play their next two Copa Libertadores home games behind closed doors for their part in the violent fiasco that forced the postponement of the 2018 final, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Tuesday.

The second leg of the 2018 final between River and arch rivals Boca Juniors was called off after River fans attacked the Boca coach as it approached the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game was eventually moved to Madrid, where River won 3-1 to secure a 5-3 aggregate victory and lift their fourth title.

"The Panel considered that the appropriate sanction to be imposed on River Plate for the bus attack was two matches behind closed doors, to be applied to River Plate's next two home matches in the Copa Libertadores," the court said in a statement.

The club have been drawn in a group alongside Ecuador's LDU, Binacional of Peru, and Sao Paulo in this year's tournament, with their first home game scheduled for March 11.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Advertisement