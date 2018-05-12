Robben and Rafinha to stay at Bayern until 2019

Winger Arjen Robben and defender Rafinha have agreed with Bayern Munich to extend their contracts for one more season to 2019, the German champions said on Friday.

BERLIN: Winger Arjen Robben and defender Rafinha have agreed with Bayern Munich to extend their contracts for one more season to 2019, the German champions said on Friday.

The 34-year-old Dutchman Robben has been at Bayern since 2009, winning seven league titles and one Champions League crown with the Bavarians, while Brazilian Rafinha, 32, joined in 2011.

"We are delighted to have extended for one more year with these deserving players," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic in a statement. "Because both Arjen Robben as well as Rafinha play an important role in our plans for next season."

Bayern won the German league for a sixth successive time and face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final next week.

Fellow Bayern veteran Franck Ribery, 35, also extended his contract to 2019 earlier this month.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)

