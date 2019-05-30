Robertson says Liverpool need to forget idea of 'deserved' honours

Liverpool would not fall into the trap of thinking they 'deserve' the Champions League title after a tremendous domestic campaign that ultimately came to nothing, according to full-back Andy Robertson.

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool would not fall into the trap of thinking they 'deserve' the Champions League title after a tremendous domestic campaign that ultimately came to nothing, according to full-back Andy Robertson.

The left back played a key part in Liverpool's title bid which ended in second place despite just one defeat and 97 points, as Manchester City pipped them by a point.

The Scotland international said the idea they deserve a trophy is misguided and any success against Tottenham Hotspur would have to be earned over the 90 minutes in Madrid on Saturday.

"I've heard a few people say that, but for me we don't deserve anything yet," he said. "The Premier League shows that. A lot of people would say 97 points deserves the Premier League, but it didn't because Manchester City got 98.

"They were that little bit better than us in the end. We deserve nothing, only what we put into the game and what we get out.

"If we have 100 percent effort, and have a good game, play to our best, then we'll deserve it. But we aren't going into the game thinking we deserve it because we've had a good season and got 97 points. Never. That'd be stupid of us."

Robertson, who will play in a key role against a Spurs team that like to overload the right flank at times, said the approach needs to be just right against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"We've been ruthless this season, and we need to be ruthless again," he added.

"But I've watched Tottenham over the last three or four years under Pochettino and they're a ruthless team as well.

"The way they go about things and the way they win games, they destroy teams at times.

"They beat us last season and if they perform like that then we'll be in for a hell of a game against a fantastic team with fantastic players.

"At the top end of the Premier League, you have to be ruthless. Even just to get in the top four is hard,.

"If we can take that into our game, I believe we have enough to win it, but we have to prove it.

"We have to show the team that's played the last 10 months of the season."

