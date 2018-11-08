Robertson urges Liverpool to rediscover missing spark

Defender Andy Robertson is confident Liverpool can recover from their Champions League loss to Red Star Belgrade but admits the squad must rediscover their "spark" to get their season back on track.

Having picked up three victories in their last nine matches in all competitions, manager Jurgen Klopp has said his players have struggled to dominate sides this season, an observation Robertson echoed.

"Last season everyone was used to us scoring four or five goals," Robertson told British media. "That can't be possible every single game. At times we've dug out results, in the Premier League more so this season.

"Maybe it's not been as good to look at but we've been effective at it. Maybe we are missing a bit of a spark in terms of not winning four- or five-nil in most games but if he (Klopp) thinks that then we need to try to get it back."

A 2-0 defeat in the Serbian capital on Tuesday means Liverpool need a win at Paris St Germain or at home against Napoli to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League.

But Robertson believes Liverpool can get the job done in Paris on Nov. 28 despite losing their last three away games in Europe's elite competition.

"It's a tight group and it'll go right to the wire," he added. "We're still confident we'll get through but we need to prove that now.

"Arguably we're still to play the best team away and we need to put in a much better performance than we have done so far."

