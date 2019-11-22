Rodgers focused on Leicester project after ignoring Spurs speculation

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers dismissed media speculation he was the first choice to take over from Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham Hotspur manager before Jose Mourinho was appointed on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers dismissed media speculation he was the first choice to take over from Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham Hotspur manager before Jose Mourinho was appointed on Wednesday.

British media reported that Rodgers was Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's top candidate while Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann was also considered before the North London club decided to entrust Mourinho with the task of reviving their fortunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There's nothing to talk on it. It's all gossip. I'm happy at Leicester. I've only just joined the club. We have a great project here and my focus is on that," Rodgers told a news conference on Thursday.

"I've learned that you'll always be linked with other jobs. What's important is the now and I'm happy to help the club to develop... I love my life in Leicestershire.

"When you're doing well everyone wants to take you away from that... I came in with a responsibility to help Leicester grow. How long that will be, you can never tell, but I'm happy here."

Rodgers, who took charge of Leicester in February, has helped the club punch above their weight this season and go second behind leaders Liverpool with 26 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicester travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and Rodgers said his team had to focus on maintaining their form following the international break.

The Foxes are on a run of four straight league wins.

"It's important to press the reset button. They all play different styles with their countries. It's important they come back into the Leicester way of working," Rodgers added.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)