Rodgers thrilled with Leicester's transfer activity

REUTERS: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers praised the club on Friday for bringing in quality players to strengthen the side after complaining last month that he did not have the squad depth to fight on both domestic and European fronts.

Leicester recruited right back Timothy Castagne and winger Cengiz Under on loan last month while the signing of French central defender Wesley Fofana for around 30 million pounds (US$38.78 million) was announced earlier on Friday.

Premier League leaders Leicester City are in the Europa League this season and were drawn alongside Braga, AEK Athens and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with what we've done, (head of recruitment) Lee Congerton and his team have been exceptional," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at home to West Ham United.

"Quality was going to be important. I had an idea of what I wanted numerically, but quality was more important. The signings will definitely improve us.

"There's one or two other positions we'd like to have strengthened in. I wouldn't anticipate any more deals coming in, but you never know. If we don't bring anyone else, it's still a terrific squad."

Rodgers said Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans were available after knocks last weekend while 23-year-old Turkey winger Under could make his debut for the Midlands club.

"(Under) will be in the squad for the weekend and it will be what the game needs, whether that's a start or from the bench," he added. "He has quality in the final third of the pitch."

Rodgers said 19-year-old Fofana's addition to the squad gives him the option of playing three at the back but did not confirm if the Frenchman would slot straight into the side.

"His natural profile as a player will suit how we play," Rodgers added. "The football aspect I think he will adapt quickly too. But there's a life adaption too... he will be straight onto his English lessons."

(US$1 = 0.7737 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)