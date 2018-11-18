Rogic, Kruse rested for Australia's clash against Lebanon

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Attacking midfielder Tom Rogic and winger Robbie Kruse are nursing minor injuries and have been omitted from Australia's 24-man squad for Tuesday's friendly against Lebanon, the team said on Sunday.

The pair featured in the 1-1 draw against South Korea in Brisbane on Saturday but will be rested for the second Asian Cup warmup in Sydney, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said.

"There is a short turnaround to Tuesday's match against Lebanon so Tom and Robbie, who both performed well on Saturday evening but have minor knee and groin injuries respectively, won't be risked," Arnold said in a team release.

Uncapped Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant and Adelaide United winger Craig Goodwin enter the squad along with forward Tim Cahill, who will make his 108th and final appearance for Australia in his farewell match, having already retired from international soccer following the World Cup in Russia.

Arnold will omit one further player on matchday.

Squad:

Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Martin Boyle, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Tomi Juric, Matthew Jurman, Mitch Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, Josh Risdon, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Daniel Vukovic

