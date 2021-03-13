Roglic consolidates Paris-Nice lead with another stage win

Primoz Roglic strengthened his overall lead in the Paris-Nice race by powering to victory on the seventh stage on Saturday, a 119.2-km ride from Le Broc.

LA COLMIANE, France: Primoz Roglic strengthened his overall lead in the Paris-Nice race by powering to victory on the seventh stage on Saturday, a 119.2-km ride from Le Broc.

The Vuelta a Espana champion took his third stage win in this year's edition with a late acceleration on the final climb to La Colmiane (16.3km at 6.3per cent) to beat Swiss Gino Mader by two seconds.

Germany's Maximilian Schachmann finished third, five seconds off the pace.

Slovenian Roglic now holds a 52-second lead over Schachmann, with Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov in third place, 1:11 off the pace.

Sunday's eighth and final stage is a 93-km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens, after the initial course, a ride around Nice, was changed amid a weekend lockdown in some Cote d'Azur cities because of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

