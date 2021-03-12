Roglic extends Paris-Nice lead with stage six win

Primoz Roglic claimed his second victory in this year's Paris-Nice race as he won the sixth stage, a 202.4-km ride from Brignoles to Biot, to extend his overall lead on Friday.

BIOT, France: Primoz Roglic claimed his second victory in this year's Paris-Nice race as he won the sixth stage, a 202.4-km ride from Brignoles to Biot, to extend his overall lead on Friday.

The Vuelta a Espana champion beat sprint specialists Christophe Laporte of France and Australian Michael Matthews at the end of a short uphill drag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Slovenian, who will be hoping to win the Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial while wearing the yellow jersey last year, now leads German Maximilian Schachmann by 41 seconds and Spain's Ion Izaguirre by 50.

Saturday's seventh stage will take the peloton from Le Broc to La Colmiane over 199.2-km after organisers were forced to change the course to avoid Nice amid a local weekend lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)