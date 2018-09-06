Roglic leads Tour of Britain after time trial win

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic took the overall lead in the Tour of Britain on Thursday as his Team LottoNL-Jumbo dominated the team time trial stage from Cockermouth to Whinlatter in Cumbria.

The Dutch outfit completed the 14-kilometre course, including the climb of Whinlatter, in 19 minutes and 37 seconds, 16 seconds quicker than Team Quick-Step Floors.

"We are all really happy – it's a really special moment," Roglic said.

"Getting the jersey was not really a big objective – we just wanted to do a nice team time trial. But as we managed to take it, we will try and defend the jersey in the next days.

"There was quite a lot of communication out on the road because it was a really hard climb. I think all the guys did a really good job, each and every one of them. It’s a really nice win."

New Zealand's Patrick Bevin lost the leader's green jersey after a disappointing performance from BMC Racing squad as they finished sixth and 38 seconds behind.

Roglic leads Quick-Step Floors duo Julian Alaphilippe and Bob Jungels by six and 16 seconds respectively, with Bevin slipping down to fourth.

Team Sky finished the time trial fourth, leaving Dutch rider Wout Poels fifth overall.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)