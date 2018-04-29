Roglic wins Tour de Romandie

GENEVA: Slovenia's Primoz Roglic underlined his growing all-rounder status by sealing overall victory following the Tour of Romandie's final stage, won by German Pascal Ackermann (Bora), on Sunday (Apr 29).

Roglic, a 28-year-old former world junior ski jump champion, took the yellow jersey after the opening stage and reinforced his grip on the race lead by finishing second in Saturday's climb-heavy fourth stage.

On Sunday's 181.8km final stage between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva, the Lotto NL rider kept a keen eye on rivals on his way to his second World Tour stage race triumph of 2018 following his recent victory in the Tour of the Basque Country.

Roglic finished 8secs ahead of Colombian Egan Bernal (Team Sky), with Australia's Richie Porte (BMC), the outgoing champion, in third at 35.

At the finish in Geneva, Bora rider Ackermann finished ahead of a Denmark's Michael Morkov (Quick-Step) and Italian Roberto Ferrari (Emirates).