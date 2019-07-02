Rohit tonne powers India to 314-9 against Bangladesh

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India's Rohit Sharma smashed his fourth century at this year's Cricket World Cup as the top order powered them to 314 for nine against Bangladesh in their group match at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal, Rohit (104) and KL Rahul (77) forged a 180-run stand, the highest opening partnership at this year's tournament, to give India a strong foundation.

Rohit tied Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's record of four hundreds in a single World Cup and also overtook Australian David Warner as the leading scorer at this tournament.

Rishabh Pant made 48 but the Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur Rahman (5-59), stemmed the boundary flow at the end as India fell short of the 350-mark which had looked within their reach at one stage.

India will qualify for the semi-finals with a victory over Bangladesh who must win to stay alive in the race.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ken Ferris)

