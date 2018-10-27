Roma coach as baffled as anyone by team's inconsistency

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says he is as baffled and frustrated as anyone else by his time's infuriating inconsistency.

Roma visit Napoli on Sunday and Di Francesco confessed it was difficult for him to know what to expect from his side after they lost 2-0 to home to modest SPAL one week ago, then hammered CSKA Moscow 3-0 in the Champions League three days later.

"We could produce an excellent performance or lose our heads. We are unpredictable, even to me sometimes," he told reporters. "We need to somehow rediscover the consistency that we're lacking."

"It makes me angry that we need a couple of slaps to realise things," he added. "We can't afford any more slip-ups, otherwise we risk not qualifying for the Champions League next season."

Roma, who finished third last season, are seventh in Serie A with 14 points from nine games - seven less than at the same stage of their previous campaign. They are already seven adrift of second-placed Napoli.

"We must believe that we can make up ground on Napoli," added Di Francesco, whose side won 4-2 at the San Paolo stadium on their last visit in March. "We are looking for the right solutions and the best interpretations."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tom Hayward)