Roma confirm signing of Dutch winger Kluivert

REUTERS: AS Roma have signed Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract, the Serie A side said on Friday.

The Italian top-flight club paid 17.25 million euros (£15.1 million) for the 19-year-old, the son of former Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, with additional provisions of up to 1.5 million euros based on performance-related clauses.

"I'm at an unbelievable club and I can't wait to start," Kluivert, who usually plays down the left wing, said. "I think Roma is a great club for me - I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here."

Kluivert scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances for Ajax last season and earned his first cap for the Netherlands in March.

