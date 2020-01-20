Roma go fourth with win that deepens Genoa crisis

REUTERS: AS Roma returned to winning ways and moved into fourth place in Serie A with a 3-1 win at troubled Genoa on Sunday.

Cengiz Under put the visitors in front after five minutes, before they doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when Davide Biraschi directed a cross into his own net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Genoa struck back almost immediately through a Goran Pandev strike, but they were denied an equaliser in the second half when Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez performed a superb save at full stretch to keep out an Edoardo Goldaniga header.

The capital club put the result beyond doubt with 16 minutes remaining when Edin Dzeko fired a shot into the bottom corner to earn his side their first league win since Dec. 20, after back-to-back defeats to Torino and Juventus.

Roma are fourth on 38 points, three ahead of Atalanta before their home clash with rock-bottom SPAL on Monday.

Genoa have slipped to 19th place with 14 points, having won just one league game in their last 11 attempts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)