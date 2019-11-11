Roma knocked out of third place with defeat at Parma

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: AS Roma lost third place in Serie A when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Parma after Mattia Sprocati and Andreas Cornelius grabbed second-half goals on Sunday to end the visitors' six-match unbeaten league run.

Roma, playing three days after a Europa League defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach, nearly went ahead midway through the second period when Aleksandar Kolarov rattled the woodwork with a free kick and Javier Pastore's effort from the rebound was brilliantly saved by Luigi Sepe.

Instead, Sprocati fired Parma ahead from Riccardo Gagliolo's cross in the 68th minute and Cornelius added a second on the break with the last move of the match.

Roma were overhauled by free-scoring Lazio, who beat visiting Lecce 4-2, and Cagliari, who hammered Fiorentina 5-2 at home. Both have 24 points, followed by Atalanta and Roma on 22, Napoli with 19 and Parma who are eighth on 17.

Five players shared Cagliari's goals as the Sardinians continued their impressive season - Marko Rog, Fabio Piscane, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro and Radja Nainggolan, who also provided three assists.

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice late on to make the score more respectable for Fiorentina.

Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile took his tally to 14 this season by converting a penalty for Lazio.

Joaquin Correa put Lazio ahead on the half hour and Gianluca Lapadula replied 10 minutes later.

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic put Lazio back in front in the 62nd minute but then gave away a penalty five minutes later.

Khouma Babacar saw his effort saved by Thomas Strakosha and although Gianluca Lapadula put the rebound in, it was disallowed for encroachment.

Immobile made no mistake when Lazio were awarded a penalty to make it 3-1 and Correa then got his second for the hosts before Andrea La Mantia pulled one back for Lecce.

Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso saved a penalty from SPAL substitute Andrea Petagna in the eighth minute of stoppage time to rescue a 0-0 home draw for his side as the visitors moved off the bottom of the table.

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria also managed a 0-0 draw at home to Atalanta who had Ruslan Malinovskyi sent off for a second bookable offence in the 74th minute.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)