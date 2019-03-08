Roma part company with coach Di Francesco

Italian Serie A club AS Roma said they had parted company with coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, one day after being knocked out of the Champions League by Porto.

"Di Francesco has left the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement, without making it clear whether he had resigned or been sacked.

"The club would like to thank Eusebio for his work during his time at AS Roma and wish him success in the future."

Italian media reported that Claudio Ranieri, fired by English Premier League side Fulham last week, was a possible replacement.

Roma lost 3-1 at Porto in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday and were knocked out of the Champions League 4-3 on aggregate, the decisive goal coming from a penalty three minutes from the end of extra time.

Although Roma are fifth in Serie A, they have had a rollercoaster season with defeats by Udinese, Bologna and SPAL, all teams in the lower half of the table.

They were thumped 7-1 by Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia last month and on Saturday they suffered a painful 3-0 derby defeat to Lazio.

Di Francesco was in his second season at the club, having led them to third place in Serie A last term and the Champions League semi-finals after a memorable win over Barcelona in which they overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)