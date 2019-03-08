Roma part company with coach Di Francesco

Italian Serie A club AS Roma said they had parted company with coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, one day after being knocked out of the Champions League by Porto.

ROME: Italian Serie A club AS Roma said they had parted company with coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, one day after being knocked out of the Champions League by Porto.

"Di Francesco has left the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Eusebio for his work during his time at AS Roma and wish him success in the future."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)