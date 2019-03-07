Roma president furious over VAR decision

AS Roma president James Pallotta said his team had been "screwed again" after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto on Wednesday, when two VAR decisions went against the Serie A side in the final minutes.

Porto were awarded penalty late in extra time following a VAR review which Alex Telles converted to give them a 3-1 win on the night in the round of 16, second leg tie and send them through 4-3 on aggregate.

Shortly afterwards, Roma forward Patrik Schick went down under a challenge from Moussa Marega in the Porto area and the referee, who consulted the video assistant but did not review the incident himself, waved play on.

"Last year we asked for VAR in the Champions League because we got screwed in the semi-final and tonight, they've got VAR and we still get robbed," Pallotta posted on the club's official Twitter feed.

"Patrik Schick was clearly clipped in the box, VAR shows it, and nothing is given. I’m tired of this crap. I give up."

UEFA could not immediately be reached for comment.

There was no immediate comment from Roma on the future of coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who was already under pressure after a 3-0 derby defeat to Lazio on Saturday.

Di Francesco did not speak to the media after game, instead going straight to the team bus.

