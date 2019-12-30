Football: AS Roma says in talks over sale to Group Friedkin, no deal yet

MILAN: AS Roma said on Monday (Dec 30) its holding company was in talks with a group led by US billionaire Daniel Friedkin about a sale of the Serie A football club though no formal deal had yet been agreed.

"Any deal with Group Friedkin is subject to the positive outcome of the legal due diligence process on the AS Roma group," the club said in a statement.

The Financial Times reported on Monday a consortium led by Friedkin was set to buy AS Roma for €750 million (US$840.30 million), including debt, a record valuation for a Serie A team.

Shares in AS Roma, which is controlled by a group of American investors following a 2014 deal, shot up more than 9 per cent at the open in Milan.

Assets owned by the Friedkin Group range from one of the world's largest independent Toyota distributors to a number of luxury resorts.

