Roma sign midfielder Pastore from PSG

Roma have continued their transfer spree by signing attacking midfielder Javier Pastore from French champions Paris St Germain on a five-year contract for a fee of 24.7 million euros (21.76 million pound), the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Roma have continued their transfer spree by signing attacking midfielder Javier Pastore from French champions Paris St Germain on a five-year contract for a fee of 24.7 million euros (21.76 million pound), the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Argentina international Pastore, who was omitted from the nation's 23-man World Cup squad, joined PSG in 2011 and has made 269 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, who has 29 caps for Argentina, has won five French league titles along with 14 other domestic trophies with PSG.

"It is great to return to Italy, and to do it with such a great club," Pastore, who played for Serie A side Palermo from 2009 to 2011, told Roma's website http://www.asroma.com/en/news/2018/6/javier-pastore-signs-for-as-roma.

"I hope to repay in full all the enthusiasm, support and affection that Roma fans have shown me already."

Pastore is Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco's eighth signing of the close season window and his arrival comes hours after the club signed defender Davide Santon and midfielder Nicolo Zanio from Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roma finished third in the Italian top-flight last season, behind champions Juventus and second-placed Napoli.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)