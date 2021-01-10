Roma snatch late draw with Inter Milan

Sport

Roma snatch late draw with Inter Milan

Gianluca Mancini's late goal earned AS Roma a 2-2 draw at home to Inter Milan on Sunday which left the visitors three points behind leaders AC Milan in the Serie A title race.

Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 10, 2021 AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini scores their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Bookmark

ROME: Gianluca Mancini's late goal earned AS Roma a 2-2 draw at home to Inter Milan on Sunday which left the visitors three points behind leaders AC Milan in the Serie A title race.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s deflected shot put the hosts in front at halftime, but Inter mustered a spirited response and Milan Skriniar headed in a deserved equaliser after the break.

Achraf Hakimi put Inter ahead by curling an outstanding shot in off the bar, but Mancini's glancing header levelled the scores with four minutes remaining.

Inter are in second place on 37 points, three behind city rivals AC Milan, with Roma third on 34 points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark