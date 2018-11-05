Romagnoli scores another stoppage-time winner for Milan

MILAN: AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli scored a stoppage-time winner for the second time in five days as they dramatically beat Udinese 1-0 away on Sunday.

Defender Romagnoli, who scored a freak winner against Genoa on Wednesday, this time blasted home the ball in the 97th minute after a counterattack to keep his side fourth in Serie A.

Milan won the ball in midfield and burst forward with five players against three but took seemingly an age to finish off the move.

Patrick Cutrone dallied and was forced to the byline, pulled the ball back for Suso who played it to Romagnoli and the pair exchanged passes again before Romagnoli finally blasted home with his left foot.

Romagnoli was mobbed by Milan players and staff and booked for a shirtless celebration but there was more drama when the linesman raised his flag. However, the goal was confirmed after a VAR review.

Milan had missed several chances earlier on with Suso the biggest culprit as he blasted over from an unmarked position.

Udinese substitute Bram Nuytinck was harshly sent off for a foul on Samu Castillejo just before the goal, having been on the pitch for only 10 minutes.

