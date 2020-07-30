Romanian league leader's match called off due to coronavirus case

BUCHAREST: A Romanian league match between Astra Giurgiu and leaders Universitatea Craiova was postponed on Wednesday after Astra's Croatian midfielder Ljuban Crepulja tested positive for coronavirus, the domestic professional league (LPF) said.

Universitatea, searching for their first title since 1991, top the standings with 44 points, followed by champions CFR Cluj on 43, with two games remaining.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Aug. 1, the final day of the league season, in Craiova.

Several top division matches have already been postponed as a number of new infections have been reported at some of the leading teams in the past two weeks.

Universitatea's Italian coach Cristiano Bergodi was due to return to the bench for the visit of Astra after completing his quarantine, having also been infected.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

