Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

BUCHAREST: Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday.

With the competition already at the playoff stage, third-placed Universitatea Craiova had been due to host fifth-placed FC Botosani on Friday, but the match was cancelled after the visiting team's doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

The match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste had been postponed on Thursday after a Dinamo official also contracted the virus.

Both virus-hit teams will be out of action until epidemiological investigations are completed.

"We want the return of football but the health of the players our first priority," said LPF general secretary Justin Stefan.

Playoffs from among the bottom eight teams scheduled for Saturday will now be the first matches of the re-start, with clashes featuring those of the top six teams still authorised to play taking place on Sunday.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by John Stonestreet)