Ronaldo fit for Juventus clash with Ajax - Allegri

AMSTERDAM: Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit to play for Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, coach Massimiliano Allegri has told Sky Italia.

Ronaldo was rested by the Turin club after his sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last round of the Champions League on March 12, but picked up a thigh strain while on national team duty with Portugal last month.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)