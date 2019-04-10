Ronaldo fit for Juventus clash with Ajax - Allegri

Sport

Ronaldo fit for Juventus clash with Ajax - Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit to play for Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, coach Massimiliano Allegri has told Sky Italia.

Champions League - Juventus Stadium Walk Round
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus Stadium Walk Round - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - April 9, 2019 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the walk round REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Bookmark

AMSTERDAM: Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit to play for Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, coach Massimiliano Allegri has told Sky Italia.

Ronaldo was rested by the Turin club after his sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last round of the Champions League on March 12, but picked up a thigh strain while on national team duty with Portugal last month.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark