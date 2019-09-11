Ronaldo hits four against Lithuania to take Portugal tally to 93

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday.

Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career to help Portugal through what had threatened to turn into a frustrating evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo converted a penalty in the fifth minute but Portugal were surprised when Vytautas Andriuskevicius headed bottom-of-the-table Lithuania level in the 28th minute.

Ronaldo put Portugal back in front in the 62nd minute with a shot which was fumbled by Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus, then converted two chances set up by Bernardo Silva.

William Carvalho completed the rout in stoppage time as Portugal stayed second in Group B with eight points, five behind leaders Ukraine with one game in hand.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement