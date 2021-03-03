Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal as Juve beat Spezia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus beat Spezia 3-0 on Tuesday to move within three points of second-placed AC Milan.

The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa struck earlier in the second half to put Andrea Pirlo's side in a commanding position.

Ronaldo, who also hit the post with an effort in the first half, becomes the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

The win leaves Juve third with 49 points from 24 games behind Milan on 52 and leaders Inter with 56, both of whom are in action this week against Udinese and Parma respectively.

