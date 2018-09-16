Ronaldo off the mark with a brace, Costa dismissed for spitting

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo broke his Juventus duck in his fourth game when he scored a brace on Sunday to give them a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A, although the Turin side's day was marred by a red card for Douglas Costa for spitting at an opponent.

The five-times world player of the year opened his account in the easiest possible fashion by tapping into an empty net from less than two metres in the 50th minute.

The Portuguese added another in the 65th minute when he finished off a counter-attack by drilling a low-angled shot beyond Andrea Consigli and into the far corner with his left foot.

After Ronaldo missed two good chances for a hat-trick, Khouma Babacar headed one back in the 90th minute but could not prevent Sassuolo from falling to their first defeat of the season.

Costa became involved in a running feud with Sassuolo midfielder Federico Di Francesco.

The Brazilian escaped with a booking for elbowing and then head-butting his rival as they tangled before the Sassuolo goal but was then sent off after video cameras caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Juventus, chasing an eighth successive Serie A title, have 12 points, three ahead of Napoli. Earlier, AS Roma squandered a two-goal lead when they were held 2-2 at home by lowly Chievo.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)