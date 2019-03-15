Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for first time since World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled by the Portuguese national squad for the first time since last year's World Cup on Friday.

Ronaldo, who was not included in the squad for the Nations League matches against Poland and Italy between September and November, was among the players named by coach Fernando Santos for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)