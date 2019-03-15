Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for first time since World Cup

Sport

Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for first time since World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled by the Portuguese national squad for the first time since last year's World Cup on Friday.

Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Juventus v Atletico Madrid
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Juventus v Atletico Madrid - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 12, 2019 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Bookmark

REUTERS: Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled by the Portuguese national squad for the first time since last year's World Cup on Friday.

Ronaldo, who was not included in the squad for the Nations League matches against Poland and Italy between September and November, was among the players named by coach Fernando Santos for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark