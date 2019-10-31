Ronaldo's stoppage time penalty sinks 10-man Genoa

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TURIN, Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo won and converted a stoppage time penalty, seconds after having a goal chalked off for offside, as Juventus finally broke down 10-man Genoa to win 2-1 and go back to the top of Serie A on Wednesday.

Ronaldo went down under a challenge from Antonio Sanabria and, although contact was minimal, the referee pointed to the spot and the VAR officials confirmed the decision with a silent check.

The Portuguese forward, frustrated by a VAR decision seconds earlier, then fired in the penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Genoa played with 10 men from the 51st minute when Francesco Cassata was harshly given a second yellow card for tugging Paulo Dybala's shirt.

Juventus have 26 points from 10 games, one ahead of Inter Milan who beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

