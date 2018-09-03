Football: Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo faces stiff competition from former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric and Egypt's Mohamed Salah to be crowned FIFA's player of the year for a sixth time.

The nominees were revealed by FIFA, football's world governing body, on Monday (Sep 3).

Ronaldo was the competition's top scorer in lifting a fourth Champions League title in five years before heading for pastures new with Juventus in July. The Portugal captain won the award for the last two years, and five times overall.



Modric was also part of that Madrid side that has dominated the Champions League in recent years and won the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup for leading Croatia to the final.

The midfielder was named UEFA's Player of the Year ahead of Ronaldo and Salah on Aug 30.



Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.

Lionel Messi - who has dominated the award along with Ronaldo over the past decade - was omitted from the shortlist after featuring in the top three for 11 straight years.

France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris is in contention for the goalkeeper of the year award, alongside Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois and Danish shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel.





Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, France coach Didier Deschamps and Croatia's Zlatko Dalic were on the shortlist for coach of the year award.

Deschamps became just the third man to win the World Cup as a player and coach with victory over Dalic's Croatia in Russia while Zidane led Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League win in May before stepping down.







The women's player of the year award will be contested between Olympique Lyonnais duo Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan, who enjoyed an unbeaten league season and lifted the Women's Champions League, and Brazil's triumphant Copa America Femenina captain Marta.





The awards ceremony will take place in London on Sep 24.