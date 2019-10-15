Ronaldo scores 700th career goal in Euro qualifier with Ukraine

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th career goal when he converted a 72nd minute penalty in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine on Monday.

The 34-year-old has scored 95 for his country, 450 for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 32 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Portugal were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine in the Group B match.

