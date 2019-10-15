Ronaldo scores 700th career goal in Euro qualifier with Ukraine
Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th career goal when he converted a 72nd minute penalty in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine on Monday.
The 34-year-old has scored 95 for his country, 450 for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 32 for Juventus and five for Sporting.
Portugal were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine in the Group B match.
