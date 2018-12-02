Ronaldo scores for fifth game in a row as Juve win again

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN,: - Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the fifth league game in a row to complete a 3-0 win for the unbeaten Serie A leaders away to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Fiorentina, who had drawn their previous five games, were made to pay for missing their chances as Juventus, who have dropped only two points in their first 14 games, moved on to 40 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Napoli.

Advertisement

Midfielder Rodrigo Betancur gave Juventus the lead in the 31st minute as he played a one-two with Paulo Dybala, burst into the penalty area and placed a low shot wide of Alban Lafont.

Marco Benassi and Vitor Hugo both missed good chances for Fiorentina after the re-start and Wojciech Szczesny saved a Federico Chiesa half-volley.

Just as Fiorentina threatened to level, defender Giorgio Chiellini increased Juve's lead with a scrappy goal.

Lafont got a hand to Chiellini’s volley, the ball bounced and the backspin took it into the net, evading two other players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost inevitably, Ronaldo got on the scoresheet with an emphatic penalty after Edimilson Fernades handled, taking his tally to 10 in the league and making him joint top-scorer with Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)