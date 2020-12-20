Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus crush Parma

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARMA, Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, taking his Serie A tally for the season to 12, as defending champions Juventus cruised to a 4-0 win at Parma on Saturday.

Juve's 42-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon prevented Parma from taking an early lead when he saved with his legs from Juraj Kucka's close-range effort before the Turin side took complete control.

Dejan Kulusevski, who played for Parma last season, fired Juventus in front in the 23rd minute and Ronaldo headed the second three minutes later.

The Portuguese struck again three minutes after halftime to become the league's topscorer, moving two goals clear of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, and Alvaro Morata added a late fourth.

Juventus moved level on 27 points with second-placed Inter who play on Sunday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

