Ronaldo sets up all three goals as Juve beat Napoli

TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in all three of his team's goals as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in a Serie A top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Dries Mertens gave Napoli a 10th-minute lead before Ronaldo provided a perfect cross for Mario Mandzukic to head the equaliser after 26 minutes.

Mandzukic struck again four minutes after halftime, turning in a rebound after Ronaldo hit the post, and defender Leonardo Bonucci turned a Ronaldo header into the net in the 76th minute to complete the win Napoli were down to 10 men by then after Mario Rui was sent off for a second bookable offence. Leaders Juventus, aiming for an eighth title in a row, have 21 points from seven games, six clear of second-placed Napoli, last season's runners-up.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)