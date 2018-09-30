Ronaldo sets up all three goals as Juve beat Napoli

Sport

Ronaldo sets up all three goals as Juve beat Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in all three of his team's goals as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in a Serie A top-of-the-table clash on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Serie A - Juventus v Lazio
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - August 25, 2018 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Lazio's Marco Parolo and Lucas Leiva REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Dries Mertens gave Napoli a 10th-minute lead before Ronaldo provided a perfect cross for Mario Mandzukic to head the equaliser after 26 minutes.

Mandzukic struck again four minutes after halftime, turning in a rebound after Ronaldo hit the post, and defender Leonardo Bonucci turned a Ronaldo header into the net in the 76th minute to complete the win Napoli were down to 10 men by then after Mario Rui was sent off for a second bookable offence. Leaders Juventus, aiming for an eighth title in a row, have 21 points from seven games, six clear of second-placed Napoli, last season's runners-up.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

