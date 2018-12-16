Rondon hands slick Newcastle 1-0 win at Huddersfield

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 NEWCASTLE UNITED 1

Newcastle United moved clear of the Premier League's relegation zone after a second-half goal from Salomon Rondon gave them an opportunist 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in a scrappy clash on Saturday.

The result lifted Newcastle to 14th position on 16 points from 17 games, six points more than 18th-placed Huddersfield who suffered their fourth successive league defeat.

Venezuela striker Rondon capped a superb breakaway move in the 55th minute after Newcastle had weathered a series of Huddersfield attacks which produced plenty of long balls and crosses but no clear-cut chances.

Visiting keeper Martin Dubravka tipped over the bar a Philip Billing free kick from 30 metres in the first half and also kept out a stinging low shot by Chris Lowe after Rondon had silenced the home fans in driving rain.

The bruising contest produced its best moment when Ayoze Perez released Javier Manquillo and the right back squared the ball for Rondon to steer it past Jonas Lossl from eight metres.

Huddersfield threw men forward in search of an equaliser in the closing stages but their barrage of raids down both flanks came to nothing as Newcastle's packed defence held firm.

