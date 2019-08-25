Root and Denly give England faint hope against Australia

LEEDS, England: Captain Joe Root and Joe Denly helped England reach 90-2 at tea on day three of the third test against Australia at Headingley on Saturday, but the hosts remain 268 runs behind in their second innings as they bid to keep their Ashes hopes alive.

Australia, who lead the five-match series 1-0 and need one more win to retain the Ashes urn, were all out for 246 in their second innings before lunch on Saturday, setting England a daunting target of 359 runs to win.

Openers Jason Roy and Rory Burns survived until lunch, but did not last long in the afternoon session, with Burns falling first to Hazlewood for seven, before Roy was clean bowled by Pat Cummins for eight.

Root, on the back of consecutive ducks in his last two innings, settled after a nervy opening to pass 1,500 test runs against Australia and remains unbeaten on 41, well supported by Denly (30 not out).

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)